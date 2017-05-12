MARTINA MCBRIDE is celebrating 25 years in Country music as TODAY (5/12) marks the 25th anniversary of the release of her debut album, “The Time Has Come.” MCBRIDE’s career and music will be celebrated with special programming on SIRIUSXM, CMT-TV, and SPOTIFY during the MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND from FRIDAY, MAY 26th through SUNDAY, MAY 28th. Since the release of “The Time Has Come,” MCBRIDE has released a total of 12 studio albums, and she is once again headed into the studio this YEAR to mark the occasion.

“Most artists hope for a good solid ten years in this business,” said MCBRIDE. “To think I have been doing what I love for 25 years and still get to do it is more than I dreamed and a great testament to my fans. They are what has enabled me to be around this long, and I’m very grateful.”