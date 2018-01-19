Artist, songwriter and producer Tim Myers teamed up with American Idol winner Phillip Phillips for his newly released song, “Mother,” the second single from his upcoming album, Portraits,due out later this year. The track is a heartwarming hymn surrounded by complex instrumentals and inviting sonic synths. Myers effortlessly fills the air with praise and happiness, leaving one feeling thankful for their loved ones. “Mother” is available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

Produced by Grammy winner, Dave Audé (Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, OneRepublic), “Mother” invites listeners into Myers’ sincere soul to celebrate and embrace life and family. The luminous, emotional pop creation features Phillip Phillips as a co-writer and backup vocalist. “I wrote this song with Phillip Phillips. We’ve written together in person, but with this song we wrote it, believe it or not, over Skype! My upcoming album is called Portraits and each song is about different people in my life. Phillip thought of the idea about writing about ‘mothers,’” Myers explains. “Mother” is the follow up to his joyous and undeniably catchy release, “Lover My Love,” reaching #5 on Billboard’s Top Dance Charts. Myers successfully illustrates his emotions and creative inspirations through his lyrics, leaving listeners wanting to know more. “Hopefully this song makes you want to go give your mom a big hug and get a heart tattoo with her name on it.”

Tim Myers’ work speaks for itself: as a founding member of the multi-platinum group OneRepublic, he co-wrote multiple songs on the band’s first two albums, including the number one hit “Stop and Stare.” As a songwriter, producer and artist, his career has included hits with Capital Cities, Five For Fighting, Hailee Steinfeld, Kesha and many others. His music has been highlighted in multiple feature films and trailers, and orchestrated commercial campaigns for such brands as Apple, Pepsi, Coke, Toyota and Target, as well as top television shows and promos across major networks.

“Mother” is an extraordinary song with sentimental motives. “My wife is a mother to our two kids, and with my personal experiences with my own mom and Phillip with his mom, it felt like an easy one to write and feel a real connection.” Download or stream “Mother” on any digital music platforms and learn more about Tim Myers by visiting TimMyersOfficial.com.