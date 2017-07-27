After a lot of teasing via social media, VALORY MUSIC CO.’s THOMAS RHETT has announced that his forthcoming album is entitled “Life Changes” and will be released on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th. The 14-track album includes new tracks “Sweetheart,” “Renegades,” and his next single, “Unforgettable,” which will be available TOMORROW (7/28).

“I am and will always be a Country artist,” Rhett shared. “It’s who I am, it’s in my blood. I will always try to push boundaries because that rebellious side has been in me since I was a kid. My voice and my journey that inspired these songs is the glue that makes this album cohesive. This is where I’m at musically, and these are my stories.” Pre-order “Life Changes” now here.