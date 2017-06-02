VALORY MUSIC CO. artist THOMAS RHETT appeared on NBC-TV’s “TODAY” show this morning (6/2) for the show’s CITI CONCERT SERIES. Host HODA KOTB brought his and wife LAUREN’s newly-adopted daughter, WILLA, on stage before RHETT performed. RHETT kicked off the show with his hit, “Die A Happy Man,” which can be watched here . RHETT’s performance also included his current single, “Craving You,” and previous #1 single, “Star Of The Show,” which can be found here and here , respectively.

RHETT also joined host ALEX FICQUETTE on FACEBOOK for an “Ask The Artist Live” session to discuss fatherhood and several memories from his career. Watch that interview here.