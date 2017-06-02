VALORY MUSIC CO. artist THOMAS RHETT appeared on NBC-TV’s “TODAY” show this morning (6/2) for the show’s CITI CONCERT SERIES. Host HODA KOTB brought his and wife LAUREN’s newly-adopted daughter, WILLA, on stage before RHETT performed. RHETT kicked off the show with his hit, “Die A Happy Man,” which can be watched here. RHETT’s performance also included his current single, “Craving You,” and previous #1 single, “Star Of The Show,” which can be found here and here, respectively.
RHETT also joined host ALEX FICQUETTE on FACEBOOK for an “Ask The Artist Live” session to discuss fatherhood and several memories from his career. Watch that interview here.