The iconic Southfork Ranch of TV’s “Dallas” series fame will host the second-annual “Texas’ Tribute to Elvis,” the state’s official Elvis Presley Enterprise licensed festival, Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, 2017. Elvis fans from around the globe are expected to converge at Southfork for the three-day extravaganza celebrating the life of one of America’s most revered entertainers.

The festival will feature performances by some of the world’s best Elvis tribute artists and winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.” In addition, the festival will be the site of Texas’ only official preliminary heat of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. Tribute artists from all over the world will compete to be crowned “Texas’ Tribute to Elvis Champion 2017” and the winner will qualify to enter the contest finals, to be held during Elvis Week in Memphis in August 2017. The contest will be judged by a celebrity panel, including Elvis’ friend and Actor Don Collier, Record Producer, Song Writer and Record Label Executive Chris Christian, Elvis’ friend and Tour Producer Charles Stone and Jimmy Velvet, Elvis’ friend and entertainer, author, photographer and collectibles expert.

Performances and performers scheduled throughout the festival include:

“Long Live the King” – a show celebrating Elvis’ music career

“Rockin’ Across Texas” – a spectacular celebration with some of The King’s greatest hits and concert classics

“Spirit of the King” – a showcase of Elvis’ gospel music

“Elvis Country” – a journey through his country classics

Elvis Presley Enterprises’ first-ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion Shawn Kush

Ultimate Elvis World Champion (2013) Dean Z

Ultimate Elvis Word Champion (2011) Cody Ray Slaughter

Ultimate Elvis World Champion (2007) Shawn Klush

Ryan Pelton

Ben Thompson

Ciaran Houlihan

Kraig Parker

Victor Trevino, Jr.

Single-day tickets start at $85 for adults and $40 for children; three-day festival tickets start at $195 for adults and $85 for children online. The full festival schedule and ticket information are available at http://texaselvisfestival.com.

ABOUT SOUTHFORK RANCH

Southfork Ranch, today owned and operated by Forever Resorts, provided the iconic backdrop for the 1978 to 1991 “Dallas” TV series that aired on CBS and in 95 countries around the world, and again from 2012 to 2014 on TNT. Southfork encompasses 357 acres and the recognizable Southfork Mansion, plus the Ranch Roundup Visitor’s Center, Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center, Lincolns & Longhorns Texas apparel boutique, Miss Ellie’s Deli and manicured grounds replete with peacefully grazing Texas longhorns and American Paint horses.

Southfork is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day. Tours depart the Visitor’s Center every 30 to 45 minutes and run continuously throughout the day. The last guided tour of the day begins at 4:30 p.m. daily. Chuckwagon barbecue dinners may be arranged for groups of 20 or more. Admission rates are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens, $9 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. Prices are exclusive of applicable tax. To inquire about group tour bookings, call (972) 442-7800 X215. For more information, go to www.Southfork.com or www.Facebook.com/Southfork.

ABOUT FOREVER RESORTS

Forever Resorts is an exceptional collection of destinations providing hospitality services throughout the world. The company focuses on properties with access to nature and one-of-a-kind surroundings for vacations, including houseboating adventures. For more information, go to www.ForeverResorts.com or www.Facebook.com/ForeverResorts.

ABOUT TEES EVENTS USA LLC

As part of the Tees group of companies, Tees Events USA is dedicated to bringing high-quality events to the public—from music, festivals and comedy to sporting events, theatre and corporate events—whilst recognizing the impact they bring to society, the economy and the planet. Tees Events USA seeks to make a positive impact in the places it operates. With more than 37 years of combined experience, Tees Events is able to provide an exceptional “end-to-end” service from inception to delivery and beyond.

