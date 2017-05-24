The TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the winners of its 2017 BONNER MCLANE Public Service Award Winners, honoring outstanding contributions and service to stations’ local communities, including news coverage. The awards will be presented at the organization’s convention in AUSTIN AUGUST 9-10.

The winners were COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON (large radio); BRAZOS COMMUNICATIONS WEST, LLC Country KHKX (KICKS 99 COUNTRY)/ODESSA-MIDLAND (medium radio); and MESQUITE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Classic Hits KEOM/MESQUITE, TX (small radio).