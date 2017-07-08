GREAT WHITE singer Terry Ilous was interviewed on a recent episode of the “Talking Metal” podcast. You can now listen to the chat using the Spreaker widget below.

Asked if it’s confusing or problematic for the fans that there are essentially two versions of GREAT WHITE recording and touring out there right now, Terry said: “Not really. I mean, I’m sure for some people it is, but not for us, actually. [Former GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell‘s version of the band is called] ‘JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE,’ and I respect that, and I should respect that — I have no problems with that. And the other one is [just called] GREAT WHITE. That’s all.”I’ve been with the band for seven years now,” he continued. “My very first show was actually [in] May 2009, believe it or not. I did a few shows and then I came back in 2010. So I’ve been with the band for a long time, and I think people are accustomed to me. And I’m blessed that most, most of the fans have accepted me and are pretty pleased with me. “GREAT WHITE has some wonderful fans, and I have to tell you that I’m very honored to be on stage with those guys. They have written wonderful songs, and for me to be on stage and singing those great songs, I tell you, it’s an honor.”GREAT WHITE‘s new album, “Full Circle”, was released on June 2. The effort sees the band re-teaming with its original producer, Michael Wagener. It’s an honorable nod to their first EP, “Out Of The Night” (Aegean Records, 1983) and debut self-titled full-length record (EMI, 1984). Wagener, is, of course, the legendary producer behind ALICE COOPER, MEGADETH, METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE and a slew of other rock gods.JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE features Russell alongside Robby Lochner (FIGHT) on guitar, Dan McNay on bass, Tony Montana on guitar and Dicki Fliszar on drums.

Photo credit: Neil Zlozower