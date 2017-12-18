BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/AUGUSTA, GA brings back TEE GENTRY as OM and PD of Country WKXC (KICKS 99).

GENTRY most recently spent the past three years serving as BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA OM and PD at Country WQYK-FM. He previously held the same position in AUGUSTA.

“TEE has done a tremendous job over the past 17 years at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP,” said AUGUSTA VP/Market Manager KENT DUNN. “He did great in TAMPA, but has decided to return to AUGUSTA to be closer to his family. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome him home to lead our team and KICKS 99!”

CHRIS O’KELLY will remain on staff as APD/MD.