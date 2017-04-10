Kicking off the New Year, Nashville’s most promising up and coming pop artist Taylor X debuted her single “No Touchy” to commercial radio. As an independent artist, Taylor X smartly strategized a promotion campaign to break ground and she made an astonishing first impression and has quickly impacted the national charts., There is no doubt Taylor X has a playful and confident edge to her music with a spark of downright feisty redheaded attitude that draws you in and demands attention. If you get a chance to watch her perform, you’ll experience thrilling dance choreography, theatrical storytelling with props, self-designed costumes and energy to light up the city. With all the magic and emotion, there’s no surprise that her single is making such an impact nationally at radio. “No Touchy” continues to climb the charts and currently has one of the highest spin gains. The radio hype is buzzing and the word is getting around about her eccentric brand and persona, which is also creating interest from major record labels and industry tastemakers.

In addition to radio, you can find "No Touchy" and more Taylor X music on apple music, iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay, Amazon, Shazam, iHeartradio, and Youtube.

ABOUT TAYLOR X:

There’s no doubt that her deep country roots of Pikeville, KY keep her well-grounded, but with power-house vocals and stellar dance moves Taylor X is all pop diva. The moment she takes the stage, the audience is captivated by this beautiful, green-eyed bombshell with porcelain skin and firey red hair. With a little bit of Brit Brit and little bit of Miss Jackson, she combines a fierce sense of style with her heavily choreographed, dance-driven stage shows and theatrical girl power, kick butt superhero themes. Taylor is gaining momentum due to her music videos, “Fire” and “Push”. “Fire” has reached #73 on Top40 BDS Mediabase Activator Charts and is playing in fitness gym’s nationwide including Planet fitness, Gold’s Gym and LA Fitness. Taylor X released her debut album, “No Filter” in April 2016 and can be found on her website and many digital media outlets such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, GooglePlay, Shazam, etc. She has performed at renowned Nashville locations such as 12th & Porter, The Cannery Ballroom, Agenda Club The End, has been featured on nationally televised CBS Sports highlights, and appeared and performed on NECAT Nashville network’s new late night T.V. talk show, “Binko Talk” in 2016. She has also performed showcases at Havana Club in Atlanta, GA. Taylor X was asked to perform on Master P’s reality show, “The Miller’s”, for his daughter, Cymphonique Miller’s grand opening of her new dance studio in California along with Shane Sparks, Emmy award winning choreographer, as the director. She is recently becoming an advocate for skin cancer prevention and has fought her own battle with melanoma. Through advocacy on social media, she is campaigning to increase awareness and prevention. She feels she is called to empower young men and women to learn about early detection and prevent skin cancer. Taylor X wants to inspire others to reach for their dreams, to never give up and to fulfill their lives with happiness by doing what they love. She has a “go big or go home” kind of attitude and she’s in it for the long haul. She is pop personified, she is Taylor X.

