The ongoing battle between TAYLOR SWIFT and former KYGO/DENVER host DAVID MUELLER has taken a new twist. KMGH-TV/DENVER reports SWIFT’s defence team, “will get to cross-examine the man accused of grabbing her buttocks before a DENVER concert in 2013 over how a tape of the man speaking with his radio station bosses about the incident disappeared while he was pursuing legal options in the case.”

The trial is set to begin MONDAY, AUGUST 7th in the U.S. District Court of COLORADO in DENVER.

The report notes, “Judge WILLIAM J. MARTINEZ on WEDNESDAY decided that the famed singer’s defense attorneys will get to cross-examine MUELLER over how the full tape disappeared so the jury can decide if he acted maliciously and destroyed evidence of the full tape himself, or whether a series of accidents and misplacements ended in the full tape disappearing,” adding, “SWIFT’s attorneys filed documents in late JUNE and early JULY claiming that MUELLER destroyed the secret tape he had made of the conversations involving his superiors. Judge MARTINEZ’s decision on those motions came WEDNESDAY, but he stopped short of declaring MUELLER had committed an ‘adverse interference’ in the case when the tapes went missing.”