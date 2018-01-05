Lawyers for TAYLOR SWIFT filed a motion in U.S. District Court for the Central District of CALIFORNIA WEDNESDAY (1/3) asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by two songwriters who allege that SWIFT’s 2014 hit “Shake it Off” copied lyrics from one of their songs.

SEAN HALL and NATHAN BUTLER filed a copyright infringement suit in SEPTEMBER claiming that the lines “The players gonna play, play, play, play, play and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, hate” in “Shake it Off” copy lines from their song “Playas Gon’ Play,” recorded by 3LW in 2001 (“Playas, they gon’ play, And haters, they gonna hate”).

SWIFT’s motion says that the phrases are too short to earn copyright protection and the phrases “plays gonna play” and “haters gonna hate” are in the public domain and ruling otherwise would “monopolize the idea that players will play and haters will hate.” The filing also cites several examples of similar usage of the phrases in songs that predate “Plays Gon’ Play.”