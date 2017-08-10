TAYLOR SWIFT spent about an hour on the witness stand TODAY (8/10) during the ongoing civil trial in DENVER. She’s being sued by former KYGO/DENVER host DAVID “JACKSON” MUELLER, for lost wages and defamation, over an alleged groping incident which took place prior to a 2013 SWIFT show in DENVER. MUELLER claims he was falsely accused of touching SWIFT, then abruptly fired; he is suing SWIFT for $3 million, claiming lost wages.

SWIFT, in turn, accused MUELLER of “improperly and inappropriately groping” her during a photo op backstage at the same show. She is counter-suing and promises to donate any money received as a result to charity.

The photo of MUELLER and SWIFT was again the focal point. Yesterday (8/9), MUELLER claimed to have touched SWIFT’s ribs during the photo. SWIFT disagreed, saying TODAY under oath, “He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm… he grabbed my bare ass.” SWIFT also called the incident, “Horrifying. Shocking,” and said, “We had never experienced it before.” MUELLER’s attorney, GABE MCFARLAND, asked about MUELLER’s hand placement. “He stuck it right up,” said SWIFT. Challenged on whether she was sure MUELLER touched her, SWIFT responded, “It happened to me. I know it was him … I didn’t need a picture. I could have picked him out of a line of a thousand … this is not alleged. I don’t need you to grill me about the tiny details of this photograph … this is an accurate ID.”

Questioned about SWIFT’s reaction to MUELLER being terminated, SWIFT said, “I didn’t have a reaction to a strange person I didn’t know losing his job … that was a product of his decisions, not mine. I’m not going to let you or your client make me feel like this is my fault.”

Offered the opportunity to cross-examine, SWIFT’s attorney answered, “absolutely no questions.” SWIFT’s mother, ANDREA, took the witness stand YESTERDAY (8/9), testifying, “He sexually assaulted her,” while gesturing toward MUELLER. During her testimony, ANDREA SWIFT also said once she saw the photograph – which was the focus of WEDNESDAY’s trial – “I knew something went horribly wrong.” Additionally, said Mrs. SWIFT, her daughter told her immediately following the photo-op with MUELLER, “Mom, a guy just grabbed (my rear end) in the meet and greet.” Mrs. SWIFT told the courtroom as a result, “I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time.”