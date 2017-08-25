TAYLOR SWIFT released her first single off the new album, “Reputation.” This is her first album in nearly three years — since 2014’s “1989,” which won the GRAMMY for Album Of The Year.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is already in your email box, so listen and air it ASAP!

THE BBC reports, “RIGHT SAID FRED have been credited as writers on TAYLOR SWIFT’s new single in one of the most bizarre musical combinations of the year. The chorus of TAYLOR’s new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ follows the same rhythmic pattern as ‘I’m Too Sexy’. After the song was released overnight, the duo tweeted: ‘Thank you TAYLOR SWIFT, what a marvelous reinvention!’ The group’s spokesman confirmed to the BBC they were approached by TAYLOR’s team in advance of the release.”