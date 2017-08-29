Love her or hate her, you can’t deny that TAYLOR SWIFT’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” which dropped late last week, is an event. The animated lyric video was viewed more than 19 million times on its first day. That made it the most-viewed lyric video on YOUTUBE in a single day.

“Something Just Like This” from COLDPLAY and THE CHAINSMOKERS previously held that record, wth 9 million views in a single day.

VARIETY reports, “according to the latest SPOTIFY data, the SWIFT smash has been streamed 23 million times. Download sales went from a first-day high of 189,144 to 31,514 on SATURDAY and 25,242 yesterday, for a three-day total of 245,900, impressive in an era of diminishing track sales.”

SWIFT remains atop the APPLE MUSIC and AMAZON MUSIC charts as well.