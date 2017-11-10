BELL MEDIA RADIO has upped Top 40 CKFM (99.9 VIRGIN RADIO)/TORONTO PD TAYLOR JUKES to Senior Manager, National Content, iHEARTRADIO, reporting to Head of Radio Content, Strategy, and iHEARTRADIO ROB FARINA. Meanwhile, sister Top 40 CFCA (105.3 VIRGIN RADIO)/KITCHENER PD KAREN STEELE is adding PD duties at the TORONTO station to fill JUKES’ former role, reporting to VP/GM VAL MEYER. The new positions are effective MONDAY (11/13).

“TAYLOR is a tremendous asset to our radio operations and I am delighted for her to expand her scope in a new, nationally focused role,” said FARINA. “TAYLOR is a proven leader and a tremendous supporter of talent, both on and off the air. In this role, she will apply her creative content expertise across our leading radio brands, as we continue to innovate and invest in iHEARTRADIO CANADA.”

“KAREN brings substantial leadership skills and strong relationships to the VIRGIN RADIO TORONTO team,” said MEYER. “With a wealth of experience in promotions and programming, particularly in the TORONTO market, KAREN is a perfect fit for this new expanded role as we continue to elevate these strong VIRGIN RADIO brands.”