Pop singer/songwriter Sydney Lauren’s new single and video, “Haunt Me,” make their debut along with the release of her EP, “Left in Motion.” With lyrics that muse “You’re not the monster I expected you to be,” Sydney writes a different kind of love song, darkly optimistic about newfound love amidst the trappings of old heartbreak. “Haunt Me” follows her single, “Save Us,” which premiered on CelebMix earlier this summer.

Sydney recently graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston and writes irresistibly catchy pop songs with a seriousness that reminds us all how thoughtful pop can be. Her lyrics are laden messages and emotion, aspiring to reach the heights of her idols James Taylor and Carole King.

Haunt Me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtV2Iz3u-lA

Facebook: Sydney Lauren Page

Instagram: @sydneylaurenf

Twitter: @sydneylaurenf

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/left-in-motion-ep/id1262624554