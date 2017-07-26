Multi-platinum selling rock band Switchfoot will be touring with Lifehouse for the first time ever this summer on the “Looking for Summer” tour and will be coming to Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater on Friday, August 18th.

20 years, churning out album after album of alternative radio hits, selling over 5.7 million copies worldwide of their first nine studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown and 2009's Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane), and performing sold-out world tours with over 4 million concert tickets worldwide. Last year, they released their 10th studio album Where The Light Shines Through, an energetic and passionate record self-produced with the help of John Fields.