Rock fans across North America can look forward to seeing SWITCHFOOT and LIFEHOUSE together for the first time on the “Looking for Summer” Tour, delivering 30+ shows to venues across the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off on July 23 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO and will run into the fall, culminating at The Masonic in San Francisco on September 10. Up-and-coming songstress Brynn Elliott will open every www.LookingForSummerTour.com. On the upcoming tour, the band shares: “We are amped to announce that we are going on tour with LIFEHOUSE for the first time ever. We’re calling it the ‘Looking for Summer’ Tour and we can’t wait to sing these songs with you.”

Pre-sales for the SWITCHFOOT and LIFEHOUSE fan clubs begin today as early as 11am local, with additional pre-sales rolling throughout the week. General on-sale begins Friday, April 7 @

10am local. Formed in San Diego in 1996, SWITCHFOOT is Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keyboard, guitar), Drew Shirley (guitar), and Chad Butler

(drums). Since their start, the band has sold over 5.7 million copies worldwide of their first nine studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown

and 2009’s Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out world tours with over 4 million concert tickets worldwide.

SWITCHFOOT released their latest album, Where The Light Shines Through, on July 8th, 2016 via Vanguard Records. Where The Light Shines Through is the band’s tenth album and

the first since 2014’s highly acclaimed Fading West. The album was self-produced in collaboration with John Fields, who helmed the multi-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown.

Beyond their career achievements, SWITCHFOOT has also been active in a variety of philanthropic efforts, raising over a million dollars to aid kids in their community through the band’s own Bro-Am Foundation, a long-running annual benefit surf contest and concert that’s held every summer in Encinitas, CA. $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to SWITCHFOOT’s BRO-AM Foundation providing services to underprivileged and disadvantaged youth. They’ve also maintained a deep commitment to a variety of humanitarian causes, lending their support to such worthy organizations as CURE International, DATA, the ONE Campaign, Habitat for Humanity, Invisible Children, and To Write Love on Her Arms.

For More Information, Please Visit:

Website: http://www.switchfoot.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/switchfoot

Twitter: https://twitter.com/switchfoot

Instagram: https://instagram.com/switchfoot

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

8/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion

8/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

8/18 – Nashville, TN @ Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel

8/19 – Williamsburg, VA @ Busch Gardens Williamsburg

8/22 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

8/26 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

8/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

8/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

9/1 – DuQuoin, IL @ DuQuoin State Fair

9/3 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theater

9/4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

9/5 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Houston

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach

9/9 – Los Angeles, CA @Greek Theatre

9/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Press Contact:

Dayna Ghiraldi | Big Picture Media

40 W. 29th St., Suite 401 | New York, NY 10001

212.675.3103 | Dayna@BigPictureMediaOnline.com

Becky Kovach | Big Picture Media

40 W. 29th St., Suite 401 | New York, NY 10001

212.675.3103 | Rebecca@BigPictureMediaOnline.com