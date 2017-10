NRG Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5)/OMAHA announces its “Not So Silent Night” show, happening NOVEMBER 30th at RALSTON ARENA, and starring FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS and ALL TIME LOW.

NRG OMAHA FM OM MATT DERRICK commented, “We brought back the ‘SWEET’ name after 13 years and OMAHA is loving it! We wanted to celebrate during the holiday season with our first ever “SWEET 98.5’s Not So Silent Night,” so we’re throwing OMAHA’s biggest holiday party and we just might have a few more surprises in our stocking!!”