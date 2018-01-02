Swedish country singer-songwriter TJ Leonard topped the airplay charts in 2016 with his single release, “The River.” That song followed his US debut, the ballad, “Remember Those Times,” another Top 10 chart single. His 2017 international hit, “Up On That Hill” received airplay on more than 600 stations, followed by a self-promoted single, “Takin’ You For Granted,” that earned TJ the respect of his peers.

Now, TJ Leonard returns with his most ambitious single release to date. “Roadtrip,” penned by Leonard with Jocke Niehoff and Lasse Hagglund, was released worldwide on MTS Records. The single is available via all digital music retailers. It’s already charting at #58 on the New Music Weekly country internet chart.

“TJ is pure country, from his music to his lifestyle,” said Michael Stover of MTS Records. “I’m so proud to have this talent on our label. ‘Roadtrip’ is the kind of song that takes you to a time and place, with friends and special times, that country music fans will relate to.”

In late 2013, TJ decided to release his songs under his own name, TJ Leonard. TJ is a Top 50 CMT.com Most Popular Artist, an Academy of Western Artists award nominee, a 2016 Indie Music Channel Awards nominee, a 2016 Josie Music Awards nominee and a #1 New Music Weekly charting artist with “The River,” from the album, High On Livin’ (MTS Records). TJ also scored a Top 10 NMW hit with “Remember Those Times.” TJ has appeared on countless radio shows and in magazines around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.tjleonardcountry.com.

