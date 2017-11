COX MEDIA GROUP has swapped the signals of two of its JACKSONVILLE stations.

In the switch, Alternative WXXJ (X102.9)/JACKSONVILLE moves to the Class A signal of sister AC WEZI (EASY 106.5)/PONTE VEDRA BEACH as “X102.9,” while the AC format becomes “EASY 102.9” on the same tower but with a Class C signal of 98,800 watts at 1,014 feet above average terrain. EASY is in CHRISTMAS music mode for the holiday season.