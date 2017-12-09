‘Country This’ is the Swansons third album to date and is the follow-up to their independent release, ‘Good Day’ which was released in 2016. ‘Good Day’ was met with very positive reviews and its accolades included a “Producers Choice Honors” award in Hollywood for “Independent Album of the Year.” This year, 2017 Joe and Angie Finley were recognized as “Live Performers of the Year” by the Producers Choice Honors and were featured performers at their annual ceremony in November of 2017 at the Hard Rock in Hollywood CA.

The Swansons transition in to country music has been a fairly smooth and sensible one for them. They are a story telling band who have seemed to have found their audience in country music while not losing any fans along the way. It appears that the Swansons music is all inclusive.

This record has been extremely well produced by Bill Watson at Nashtrax in Nashville Tennessee. Bill was able to assemble a group of musicians that played on the record throughout. They are considered to be some of the best session players in country music today and their contributions to this project are immeasurable. Grammy award winning guitarist Brent Mason played both rhythm and lead guitars. CMA award winner Jenee Fleenor of Blake Shelton’s band played fiddle, mandolin and acoustic guitar. Modern Day Drummer of the Year, Jim Riley of Rascall Flatts played drums and percussion on the album. Producer Bill Watson played bass and guitar while Steve King played keyboards and accordion. Michael Douchette of ZZ Top fame played pedal steel and harmonica. Many others contributed to this project and have committed themselves in more ways than one. This ensemble has already performed two live concerts in Nashville together playing every track from the new album, “Country This.”

There is a lot to be excited about on the horizon for the Swansons heading into 2018. They are writing and recording new songs for their next album, while shooting videos and performing live at great venues all over. “Valentine” is officially the FIRST single off of their new country record, ‘Country This’

Visit The Swansons' online at theswansonsmusic.com

New single is available on Spins Tracking System and AirplayAccess to radio programmers worldwide.

ABOUT THE SWANSONS:

The Swansons are an innovative band with a refreshing mix of flavors that are all inclusive. The songs exude an abundance of positive energy that both captivate & mesmerize.

we are not the TV dinners or chicken broth…. Hence the birth of The Swansons Music The band name was initially a joke used after being approached by a photographer for the Orange County Register to take a photo outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. We were waiting to see Bob Seger perform. The photographer asked us to pose for a picture in which we were asked for our names….. Looked at each other, laughed and replied this is Bob and I’m Tina, we just came in from Chicago to see the concert. And Sure enough the next morning, OC Register: Bob and Tina Swanson flew in from Chicago. We had the magic chemistry, we just needed a name. The Swansons Music was Born.

