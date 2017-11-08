PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated THE JOHNJAY & RICH SHOW, based in iHEARTRADIO Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS-FM)/PHOENIX, brings in SUZETTE RODRIGUEZ to be a co-host, effective immediately. Previously, RODRIGUEZ did afternoons at the station.

“SUZETTE is the perfect fit for our morning show family,” JOHNJAY VAN ES said. “She’s unpredictable, unfiltered, and she’s also got that feisty Latina attitude that reminds me of my upbringing. She brings out the loco in me!”

“SUZETTE brings her incredible spirit and energy every time she speaks,” RICH BERRA said. “The listeners love her REALNESS and charming side. She’s like the little sister we want to impress, and annoy, in equal parts. We’re happy to have her join the madness.”

“When I was asked to be a fourth member on THE JOHNJAY AND RICH SHOW, I freaked out!” RODRIGUEZ said. “I’ve always listened to the show, and everyone I know listens to the show. I’m beyond grateful and excited to join an amazing team. I’m ready to learn from the best and start a new journey.”