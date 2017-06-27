CBS RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic WPGC/WASHINGTON D.C. middayer SUNNI is moving into mornings as part of the “JOE CLAIR MORNING SHOW.”

“SUNNI is the perfect fit for the JOE CLAIR MORNING SHOW, and we are incredibly fortunate she wanted to get up early and make the transition to mornings,” said VP/Programming and WPGC PD STEVE DAVIS.

“SUNNI is a breath of fresh air to the JOE CLAIR MORNING SHOW,” said CLAIR. “Her unique personality and outlook forged by her past experiences make this iteration of the JCMS unstoppable!”

“I’m truly honored to be able to continue my career in a place like D.C. where I’ve felt home since day one, especially at such a legendary station that is WPGC,” added SUNNI.