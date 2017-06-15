SUN BROADCASTING/FORT. MYERS has launched Top 40/Rhythmic WLVO (FLY 98.5) this morning (6/15). FLY 98.5 is jockless, playing “Non-Stop Hip Hop”.

FLY 98.5 PD SCRAP JACKSON commented to ALL ACCESS, “We have a unique market. Once you get past the tourists and older people, you’ll notice tons of true Hip Hop Heads. Finally, they have something to nod their head to!” JACKSON, a market veteran, previously programmed iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBTT (105-5 THE BEAT) for 10 years prior to leaving in DECEMBER 2012.

SUN BROADCAST and JACKSON are staffing up FLY 98.5 now. Send packages to JACKSON at HeyScrappy@hotmail.com.