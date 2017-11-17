SUN BROADCAST GROUP is celebrating its ninth years in business. As it does each year, SUN has unveiled its new look and company slogan to take them through 2018. This year the creative team chose a very fitting mantra for the free-spirited and unique bunch; “Be Free”

“In this ever-evolving space, the great partnerships we continue to enjoy across our industry are a true testament that we have stayed true to our mission from day one,” SUN BROADCAST GROUP CEO JASON BAILEY said. “We believe that working together and creating great strategic partnerships with other forward thinking, creative companies creates a stronger, better product for those listeners who consume it and the advertisers who support it.”

Throughout 2017, SUN announced many milestones including hitting half-million SHAZAMS, a new partnership with GOW MEDIA to expand their lineup to include podcasts, they celebrated three years with Country personality, FITZ, and massive increases in its affiliate lineup with more than 400 stations in both general market and Hispanic.