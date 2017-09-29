SUMMITMEDIA/LOUISVILLE AC WVEZ afternoon host and Country WQNU Dir./Production RICK OWEN is set to retire, effective SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31st. OWEN has spent 18 years with the four-station cluster, which also includes Classic Country WRKA and Classic Hits WSFR. Congratulate OWEN on his impending retirement here.

The search is on for a replacement, and SUMMITMEDIA/LOUISVILLE OM SHANE COLLINS is on the hunt for someone who can handle Dir./Production duties for the cluster in addition to an on-air shift; send materials here.