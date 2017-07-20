Julia Michaels is making quite the name for herself. Her debut single “Issues” is already a top charter and now she’s taking the follow-up “Uh Huh” (Republic) out for a spin and our panel is all over this one big time. Lorde is back at the format and she just keeps plugging along even without support from former BFF Taylor Swift. The single “Perfect Places” (Lava/Republic) is the jam that many of you are loving. We’ll see how this plays out in the weeks to come but so far so good for her.

The super pairing of French Montana and Swae Lee is turning out to be quite an event. “Unforgettable” (Bad Boy Entertainment/Epic) is making some major noise out there and won’t be denied. It appears that something special is going on here deserving of your immediate attention. DJ Khaled w/Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts” (We The Best/Epic) is on fire and make no mistake about that. This track is pulling in massive numbers from coast to coast and could be a big solid #1 in the weeks to come.

Bruno Mars has another good thing coming and we’ll help spread the word. His latest and greatest in “Versace On The Floor” (Atlantic) continues to show just how good he really is. I’m also pretty happy about the latest jam from a super group of talented artists and company as Calvin Harris teams with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean for the epic track entitled “Feels” (Fly Eye/Columbia). This powerhouse team will not be denied and if the early numbers are any indication, I’d get on this one pretty quick.

Fifth Harmony has joined with Gucci Mane for a real solid entry. “Down” (Syco/Epic) is the jam that their mentor Simon Cowell should be pretty happy with and the early results are staggering. I’m also really loving the new Post Malone and Quavo track. “Congratulations” (Republic/Universal) is the cut that many of our music and program directors can’t seem to get enough of. It might be time to give this one attention.

Sam Hunt has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Body Like A Back Road” (MCA Nashville) is a solid crossover that hit #1 at Country and now the other formats are going gaga for Sam. Clean Bandit and joined forces with the uber talented Zara Larson for the single entitled “Symphony” (Atlantic). Make no mistake about it, this one could go all the way. I’m also loving the new Machine Gun Kelly and James Arthur jam ala “Go For Broke” (Bad Boy/Interscope). I’m not alone as a good many of my music pals feel the very same way about this masterpiece.

Shawn Mendes continues to rule the younger generation from coast to coast. From You Tube star to radio his new single in the ever amazing and ever powerful “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (Island/UMG) is really and truly everything a radio programmer needs. Niall Horan is also making it all look quite easy. His new “Slow Hands” (Capitol) is so good that you just can’t put it down. Newcomers Al & Trey are getting plenty of attention at the format. Their single entitled “Anyway” (Tide Productions) started at Country much like Sam Hunt and is crossing formats by leaps and bounds. Make sure to give that one a spin around the block.

Newcomer Garrett Young continues to amaze at Top40. His debut single “Do You Hear My Cries” (West Coast Collective) has been a solid winner from day one and it just keeps getting better. The Lane Project continues to build believers with “Any News For Me” (Violet). John Ratliff and his band Receptacle are rocking the format once again. “Love Is Magic” is the jam that seems to be everybody’s favorite.

The biggest pairing we’ve seen to date at Top40 is DJ Khaled with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne. They have joined forces for the single “I’m The One” (Epic) and what a monster this is. I’ll have more for you on the monsters of Top40 next time right here. For now try to keep cool during the Summer of 2017 and I’ll be back for more next time right here.