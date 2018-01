BIG MACHINE RECORDS/UMG NASHVILLE’s SUGARLAND has revealed their “STILL THE SAME 2018 TOUR,” set to kick off this Summer, with dates to be unveiled soon. The duo plans to make stops in ATLANTA, CHICAGO, DALLAS, DENVER, and several other U.S. cities.

SUGARLAND shared the news on their FACEBOOK page, writing, “And, now for the moment we’ve certainly been waiting for… We are headed to a city near you this Summer!!!” Pre-sale tickets are available beginning TUESDAY, JANUARY 9th here.