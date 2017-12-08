Following their appearance together on “THE 51ST ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” and confirmation of a reunion, SUGARLAND‘s JENNIFER NETTLES and KRISTIAN BUSH will release new music in a joint venture between BIG MACHINE RECORDS and UMG NASHVILLE. SUGARLAND’s single, “Still The Same,” will be made available via ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS and worldwide via all digital partners on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21st.

“We are thrilled for fans to hear our new music, especially this single,” said NETTLES. “The title of the song is so meaningful to us as we want fans to know, we are still the same, we are still the same SUGARLAND they’ve known and loved.” Added BUSH, “We want to finish where we left off. We always knew [we] were going to make music again, so this has been the best of both worlds. We were able to take time to feed our personal passions, and we’re excited to come back together to create music as a band again.” SUGARLAND is also back in the studio working on their new album and mapping out tour dates for 2018.