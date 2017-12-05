STONEY CREEK RECORDS has named BYRON KENNEDY as VP/Promotion, effective immediately. He fills the vacancy created when CHRIS LOSS segued to VP/Digital Strategy & Analytics in OCTOBER.

KENNEDY transitions to the role from his previous duties as Dir./WEST COAST Promotion at label sister WHEELHOUSE RECORDS, where he has been since JUNE of last year. He previously spent 15 years at CBS RADIO/SACRAMENTO as VP/Programming and Country KNCI PD.

“BYRON is one of the most natural promotion executives I have ever worked with,” said BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA. “Additionally, he is one of the most natural leaders I have ever worked with. I’m so excited to give him the reigns of the STONEY CREEK staff with the huge year they have ahead in 2018 and have no doubt everyone will be trying to steal him as VP, just as they tried to steal him as a regional.” Congratulate KENNEDY here.