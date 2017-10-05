AEROSMITH frontman Steven Tyler will return to the stage on October 21 for David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala and Concert at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada’s Rogers Arena.

The star-studded event will be headlined by David Foster to celebrate three decades of helping Canadian families. Confirmed to join Foster — with more artists to be announced in the weeks to come — are Tyler, Jay Leno, Robin Thicke, THE TENORS, Matteo Bocelli and Laura Bretan. A full lineup of artists is available online at DavidFosterFoundation.com.Tickets for the concert portion of the gala at Rogers Arena — headlined by David Foster — start at $49 CDN, with best viewing options at $119 CDN (plus fees)”The concert portion of our thirtieth-anniversary gala is going to be one of Vancouver’s biggest nights in music, as David Foster is joined by Steven Tyler and a handful of notable entertainers,” says Michael Ravenhill, CEO of the David Foster Foundation. “It will give Vancouverites a unique opportunity to watch world-class performers while supporting Canadian families from coast-to-coast for years to come.”Each year, the event brings celebrity friends from around the world together for one unforgettable evening full of remarkable performances and surprise guests, all curated by Foster — one of music’s most successful producers. This year’s annual gala is a standout, as it celebrates thirty years of raising funds to support the non-medical expenses of Canadian families with children undergoing life-saving organ transplants. As well as being an important fundraising event for the David Foster Foundation, the annual gala assists in building awareness of the need for increased organ donor registration across the country.The David Foster Foundation has assisted more than one thousand and ine hundred Canadian families with children in need of major organ transplants and provided millions of dollars in direct family support. The average cost to support one family is $10,000 throughout their transplant journey. The closest pediatric centres for British Columbia transplant families are BC Children’s Hospital, Stollery Hospital (Edmonton), and SickKids (Toronto).”For the past three decades, the David Foster Foundation has worked hard to raise the awareness of this cause and educate the public on the importance of becoming a registered organ donor,” says Ravenhill. “More than ninety per cent of Canadians support organ donor registration, but less than twenty-five percent of us are registered, and when families face the most difficult moments in their lives — when their child is sick and in need of a transplant — our role is to come alongside the family and take away that financial burden so they can focus all their attention on the child and not have to worry about losing their house or wondering where they are going to get the money to pay their bills.”Late last month, AEROSMITH canceled the last four shows of the trek due to what the band called Tyler‘s “unexpected medical issues.” In addition to battling their personal addictions, the members of AEROSMITH have dealt with bassist Tom Hamilton‘s bout with throat and tongue cancer, Tyler‘s multiple foot surgeries, and in 2016 Joe Perry, collapsed on stage during a HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES gig with a suspected cardiac arrest.