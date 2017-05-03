Following YESTERDAY’s news that BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STEVE PLESHE was leaving the company, suspicions have been confirmed as CUMULUS Country KSKS (KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO announces he will take over the PD reins there effective SUNDAY, MAY 7th. He fills the vacancy created in MARCH upon DARRIN ARRIENS’ transition to ENTERCOM/CHARLOTTE.

PLESHE originally joined KSKS in the early 90s as a part-timer and worked his way up to PD in 2004. In 2008, he made the leap to record promotion and has since held positions with COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS, RCA NASHVILLE, and BLACK RIVER. “Radio never left my blood,” said PLESHE. “I’ve always considered myself a programmer that was working in the record industry. I had a great time working with so many great people in the NASHVILLE community, but it’s time to come home to the station where it all started…KISS COUNTRY.”

Added CUMULUS/FRESNO VP/Market Manager PATTY HIXSON, “I am thrilled to welcome STEVE back to KISS COUNTRY! Having worked with him in the past, I consider him one of the brightest and most creative Program Directors in the business. He will elevate KISS COUNTRY’s programming with his unique perspective and create some of AMERICA’s best Country radio!”

PLESHE can be reached at his BLACK RIVER email address here until he takes over at KSKS, after which he can be reached here. Meanwhile, back at BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT, plans for the open position will be announced soon.