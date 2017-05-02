BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT Dir./WEST Coast Promotion STEVE PLESHE is leaving the label in two weeks for a soon-to-be revealed opportunity. Could it be back to radio – and back to CUMULUS Country KSKS/FRESNO? No word yet from PLESHE, but there was a cryptic message of congrats on his FACEBOOK page FRIDAY (4/28) welcoming him back to the station.

PLESHE previously served as KSKS PD before taking a leap to “the dark side” when he joined COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS in 2008 (NET NEWS 1/3/08). After a quick stint back in radio with Classic Hits KHIT/FRESNO, PLESHE joined RCA NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 5/18/09), then segued to BLACK RIVER in 2014 (NET NEWS 6/10/14). Ask him yourself here.