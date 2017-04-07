Steve Perry reunited with JOURNEY for the first time in years as they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame earlier tonight (Friday, April 7). The iconic singer appeared onstage with his former bandmates as they each gave speeches, but did not perform with the group later in the event.

During his speech, Perry praised each of JOURNEY musicians as well as the band’s current singer, Arnel Pineda, who was not being inducted into the Rock Hall. “I must give a shoutout to a man who sings his heart out every night, Arnel Pineda,” Perry said.Perry concluded his remarks by thanking the JOURNEY fans, crediting them for “put[ting] us here.” He added: “You’re the rock and roll hall of fame! From my heart, I must tell you, I’ve been gone a long time, [but] you’ve never not been in my heart. Thank you so very much.”After the individual speeches were completed, the Pineda-fronted version of JOURNEY performed three songs “Lights”, “Separate Ways” and “Don’t Stop Believin'”.Pineda, who has been the band’s frontman since 2007, greeted Perry with open arms backstage at the ceremony.”One the sweetest hug you can ever get from one of my heroes and silent mentors..it means the world to me..waited 35 years for this moment..thank you Almighty God,” Pineda wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him hugging Perry.Perry‘s final full concert with JOURNEY took place in early 1987. He later rejoined his bandmates for a brief performance in 1991 to honor late concert promoter Bill Graham. He also appeared with JOURNEY when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005.In addition to Perry and guitarist Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Ross Valory, Gregg Rolie and Aynsley Dunbar were inducted, as well as current drummer Steve Smith, who’s on his third run with the group.The 32nd annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the third time. An edited version will later air on HBO and there will be a radio broadcast on SiriusXM.Artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single.