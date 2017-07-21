CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed STEVE MCKAY as PD for AC WGNI (102.7 GNI) and Classic Rock WKXS (94.5 THE HAWK)/WILMINGTON, NC. MCKAY most recently programmed WPTE/NORFOLK.

VP/Market Manager ERIC MCCART said, “We searched for a leader who will take 102.7 GNI and 94.5 THE HAWK to the next level, and most importantly, someone who will keep the music sounding the best, while creating a great listener experience and a deeper connection with our listeners, advertisers and community. I’m ecstatic to welcome STEVE to our family and we’re excited to have him on board.”

OM BARRY FOX added, “We are thrilled to have someone with STEVE’s background join our team and look forward to achieving greatness on WGNI and WKXS under his direction”.

MCKAY said, “I’ve been watching, with keen interest, the evolution of CUMULUS. This is a great company with incredible leadership. I look forward to working with our great team in WILMINGTON to help take 102.7 GNI and 94.5 THE HAWK to new levels of success that bring value and entertainment to our clients and listeners. I thank MIKE MCVAY, JOHN DIMICK, EMILY BOLDEN, ERIC MCCART and BARRY FOX for this exceptional opportunity.”