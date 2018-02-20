STARPRO PR Assoc. Publicist CYNTHIA AYCOCK has been upped to Head/Promotion for the company’s in-house radio promotion team, effective immediately. AYCOCK joined STARPRO PR during its initial launch in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/7/17).

“Since joining the STARPRO team last year, CYNTHIA has demonstrated a deep love and knowledge for the entertainment industry,” said STARPRO PR Pres. JEFF RILEY. “CYNTHIA has gone through extensive radio relations training and is now ready to take the reins of this division.” Added AYCOCK, “I am honored that JEFF and the rest of the STARPRO team have given me the opportunity to grow within the organization, especially in a role which means so much to the company and our growing roster of artists.” Congratulate AYCOCK here.