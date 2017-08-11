A slew of personnel changes have been made at COX RADIO/TAMPA. Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101) APD/MD/middays PHOEBE assumes the same duties at AC WWRM (MAGIC 949). Filling in HOT 101.5’s midday vacancy will be HOLLY O’CONNOR, who will continue her morning co-host gig as well. Also at HOT 101.5, part-timer DANNY SERRANO takes on the night shift and HAY J will handle weekends.

In other cluster news, JAMMIN’ JENNA KESNECK has been appointed APD/MD of both HOT 1015 and Alternative WSUN (97X), and MIKE OLIVERO has been named Promotion/Marketing Director of HOT 1015, 97X as well as Talk WHTP (1025 THE BONE). Last but not least, former WBMP/NY Imaging Dir SEAN SARILLE, aka DJ2RILLE, will hold the same post at joins HOT 101.5 and 102.5 THE BONE.