Indie-pop/songwriter, Spencer Anthony released his latest project, Words To Hide Behind, an eclectic EP that relays a hopeful message to listeners. Anthony aimed to release an EP that resonates with many people and has the power to radiate hope to those who need it. Words To Hide Behind is now available for download and streaming worldwide.

A collection of electric indie-pop anthems produced by Mike Pepe (SLEEPLUST, Taking Back Sunday), Words To Hide Behind has something to offer for everyone. The first single off the EP, “Monsters” is a gripping track that takes listeners into the deepest, most vulnerable thoughts of someone who suffers from anxiety. The song acts as a beacon of hope and sets the theme for the rest of the EP. Other featured tracks, “Chase” and “Happy Pill” are honest and raw, and each song is distinctly different from the other. “Chase” is composed of soft guitar plucks and vulnerable lyrics, while “Happy Pill” has upbeat tones that exude uplifting feelings at first listen. It was important for Anthony to write music that people can connect with. The diversity heard on Words To Hide Behind makes it effortlessly intriguing and relatable. “The title, Words to Hide Behind, is about the masks that we wear in everyday life,” explains Anthony. “We hide from our feelings by saying words and phrases that don’t really tell the truth. We bottle things up and deal with them in an unhealthy way, and all three of these songs heavily address that.”

Originally from Cincinnati, Spencer Anthony immersed himself in music and acting at age fifteen. Instead of focusing on sports and hanging out with friends, he geared his focus on what could be, instead of what was. This led him to splitting his time between Los Angeles and his hometown. Now eighteen, Anthony is determined to craft his musical identity as both a singer and a songwriter with a goal to create timeless music that connects with people.

With a perfect blend of pop and rock, Words To Hide Behind is infectious, yet raw. The strong messaging relayed throughout the EP is captivating and easily relatable. Download or stream Words To Hide Behind now on your favorite digital platform. This is just the beginning for Anthony’s journey; be sure to follow him at SpencerAnthony.com.