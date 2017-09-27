Veteran hip-hop rapper Souleye released his long awaited full-length record, Wildman. The Los Angeles based artist teamed up with house duo Crush Effect, comprising of Jess Molloy and Dave Veith, to produce an exceptionally eye-opening hip-hop and electronic fused album.

Wildman represents a mindful and musically engaging listening experience. A socially conscious artist, Souleye delivers an innovative and intense lyric flow that drips with passion. His clever references outline a positive sense of being. In “Follow Your Heart,” the debut single from Wildman, Souleye discusses overcoming hesitations with self-awareness and self-motivation in order to follow your own passions. His rhythmic lines weave in and out of the down-tempo grooves and musical stylings of Crush Effect. Molloy and Veith blend elements of electronic, R & B, hip hop, and trip-hop to create a psychedelic and atmospheric album that occupies the space between a traditional compilation record and a concept album.

“One of the reasons so many pop and hip hop albums don’t sound cohesive is that those 12 tracks were recorded in 12 different studios with 12 different producers,” says Veith, of Crush Effect. “It was nice to do a full record, to build that sound from song to song.”

In addition to Crush Effect, the album features guest appearances by an array of upcoming and renowned artists, incorporating fresh, melodic hooks into each song. The album includes focus tracks such as, “Snow Angel” (Ft. Alanis Morissette), “Hip Hop Medicine” (Ft. Dustin Tavella), “Classic” (Ft. Chantal Kreviazuk, Chachillie), “Fountain of Youth” (Ft. Wade Morissette) and the latest single and title-track, “Wildman” (Ft. Lynx).

Souleye is a one-of-a-kind artist making a statement in the hip hop and electronic scene. He continues to shape his signature style with inspiring and poetic rhymes. His carefully selected collaborators offer creative instrumentation that only enhances Souleye’s enlightened lyrics.