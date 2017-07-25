SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed U.K. pop singer/songwriter ZAK ABEL to a worldwide deal.

The agreement comes ahead of the release this autumn of “Only When We’re Naked,” ABEL’s debut album for ATLANTIC RECORDS. The BRITISH pop star initially rose to fame in the U.K. as the guest vocalist on GORGON CITY’s Top 20 hit “Unmissable.”

SONY/ATV U.K. Head of A&R DAVID VENTURA said: ““ZAK’s music is incredible. He is truly an extraordinary talent. I can’t wait for the world to discover him as he is without a doubt an international songwriter and artist. Welcome to the SONY/ATV family!”

ABEL’s manager ALEX KADIS said: “We are genuinely delighted to be working with DAVID and his team at SONY/ATV. It was an instant meeting of minds both creatively and business-wise, which is a rare and precious thing. ZAK, ATLANTIC’s JOE BARBE and myself feel excited and privileged.”

Added ABEL, “I feel truly humbled to be part of the SONY/ATV family. They are the home to so many amazing songwriters that I admire. I want to be up there with the best and I know SONY/ATV will help me get there.”

The LONDON native was just 17 when he caught the attention of ATLANTIC RECORDS, which ultimately signed him to a worldwide recording deal. The self-taught pianist, guitarist and singer/songwriter was a U.K. table tennis champion but switched his ambitions from the sport to focus on a career in music instead. Influencing his funk, electronic pop sound are acts such as BOBBY WOMACK, GIL SCOTT-HERON, AMY WINEHOUSE and MICHAEL JACKSON. B

After signing to ATLANTIC, ZAK teamed up with BRITISH electronic music production duo GORGON CITY to record the track “Unmissable”, which reached the Official U.K. Top 20 as well as becoming a Top 5 hit on the Dance Singles Chart. It was followed by a series of EP releases from ABEL on which he worked with big-name producers KAYTRANADA, JOKER and WOOKIE, while he has also worked with chart-topping acts including AVICII and WRETCH 32.

ABEL is performing a series of live dates in the U.K. and in mainland EUROPE over the summer, including at the V, SUNDOWN, HOPE & GLORY and TRUCK festivals. These will be followed by the release of his major label debut in OCTOBER.