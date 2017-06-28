SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has upped SCOTT STACHELSKI to VP/Finance. STACHELSKI joined the company in 2006 as Dir./Finance, and will continue to oversee the finance department in his new role. STACHELSKI has previous experience at SONY BMG ENTERTAINMENT as Dir./Financial Reporting and BMG ENTERTAINMENT as Sr. Internal Auditor.

“SCOTT’s 21 years of experience in the record business combined with his in-depth knowledge of label finance and dedication to his career makes him an obvious choice for advancement,” stated EVP/COO SMN KEN ROBOLD. “I’m proud to promote SCOTT to Vice President of Finance for SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE.”

STACHELSKI added, "I would like to thank KEN ROBOLD for his confidence in me, and I look forward to his continued guidance. I am eager to continue taking on the challenges of our evolving industry, and, as a member of the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE team under the leadership of RANDY GOODMAN, striving to achieve even greater success for our artists and label group."