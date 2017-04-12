SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has promoted VP/A&R JIM CATINO to SVP/A&R. Based in NASHVILLE, CATINO will continue to report to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO RANDY GOODMAN. CATINO will continue signing and developing artists with SMN’s three imprints — ARISTA NASHVILLE, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE, and RCA NASHVILLE — and will oversee the A&R team. Congratulate CATINO here

“I’m excited to be making this announcement today,” said GOODMAN. “Since arriving at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE 21 months ago, I’ve been impressed with JIM’s ‘ears’ and sensibilities, as well as the great team that he’s built around him. He’s always looking to do the right thing as it relates to the artists and their music and has been the driver of some of our great, early successes.” Added CATINO, “It has been an honor to be a part of the SONY family over the past 15 years. My A&R experiences have been so rewarding. I’m grateful to RANDY for the opportunities he’s given me, particularly entrusting me with our A&R focus going forward. We’re creating an exciting, fresh culture that is so artist and music friendly. RANDY has allowed our A&R team to lead that charge in new ways.”