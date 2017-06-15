SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has promoted VP/Legal & Business Affairs ANGIE MAGILL to SVP/Legal & Business Affairs. In the exapnded role, MAGILL will continue as counsel to all SMN departments, handling contract negotiations and asset clearances, and will oversee the A&R Administration and Release Planning & Production departments. MAGILL joined SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE in 2007 and was promoted to VP/Legal & Business Affairs in 2011 (NET NEWS 3/31/11).

“In the nearly two years we have been working together as a new team, ANGIE has been a central figure in helping create the new storyline at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE,” said SMN EVP/COO KEN ROBOLD. “From the transition of our artist roster, to the ever-evolving challenges facing our industry with respect to our content, ANGIE has been at the forefront. It is with great pleasure that we promote her to SVP/Legal & Business Affairs.” Added MAGILL, “I am grateful to be a part of this exceptional team, and I am honored and humbled by their confidence in me.”