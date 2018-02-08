Singer-Songwriter John Hickman began making music after his career as an aerospace engineer, including work on the Space Shuttle Program. His love of outer space and science fiction comes through in the lyrics and imagery for “Remnants of the Human Race”, an apocalyptic tale about the misuse of science and technology which threatens to destroy the planet. The epic song describes the mass exodus of those wishing to survive the destruction, reminiscent of classic space sagas from Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

“It’s important to understand that the enemy in this scenario was created by the very people who it is seeking to destroy” says Hickman. “In other words, we’re often our own worst enemy. But it doesn’t have to be that way; if we are more careful and make positive changes, we can make things right.”

For more about John Hickman

www.johnhickmanmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/johnhickmanmusic

Instagram: @johnhickmanmusic

Twitter: @jhickmanmusic

Click here to watch the lyric video!

http://youtu.be/w2FC8nsTt0w