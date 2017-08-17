SONGS MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed top producer/writer HUDSON MOHAWKE (ROSS BIRCHARD) to a worldwide co-publishing deal. MOHAWKE has worked with KANYE WEST, DRAKE, A$AP ROCKY, PUSHA t and JOHN LEGEND. He also co-produced the 2016 MERCURY MUSIC PRIZE-nominated album, “Hopelessness” by ANOHNI.

SONGS MUSIC PUBLISHING VP A&R GREG JOHNSON commented, “HUDSON is one of the most important hitmaking forces on the rise in contemporary music and we are thrilled to be working with him at SONGS. He’s also now based here in the U.S. which will put him in the mix for an even wider array of collaborations about which the creative community is already excited.”

MOHAWKE got his start at 15 as a DJ, then as a recording artist in his own right with his 2009 WARP RECORDS debut, “Butter,” the “TNGHT” EP with collaborator LUNICE, and the more recent “Lantern” album. KANYE WEST tapped him for his 2012 compilation, “KANYE WEST Presents GOOD MUSIC Cruel Summer,” and subsequent albums “Yeezus” (“I Am a God” and “Blood on the Leaves”) and last year’s “The Life of Pablo” (“Famous,” Freestyle 4,” and “FML”). He has also worked with LIL WAYNE, BJORK R. KELLY, BIG SEAN, PHARRELL, MARK RONSON, FUTURE and RICK ROSS, among others. ,