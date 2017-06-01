SONGS MUSIC PUBLISHING have signed separate worldwide co-publishing deals with four contemporary songwriters in XXXTENTACION, LINUS EKLOW, S1 and ANDREW WYATT.

XXXTENTACION is a 19-year-old rapper from FLORIDA who made waves in 2014 with his track “Vice City.” Since then, he’s charted with the bass-heavy banger “Look At Me,” which has nearly 100 million streams and 50 million YOUTUBE views, signed a record deal on EMPIRE and begun appearing on festival stages around the country.

LINUS EKLOW, known by his stage name STYLE OF EYE, is one half of the duo known as GALANTIS, whose debut album, “Pharmacy,” topped the BILLBOARD Dance album chart, fueled by the singles “Peanut Butter Jelly” and “Runaway (U & I).” EKLOW had a co-writing credit on ICONA POP’s global hit “I Love It,” for which he won an ASCAP AWARD in 2014.

Platinum-selling producer S1 has songs with BEYONCE, KANYE WEST, JAY Z, MADONNA, EMINEM and others. His latest work includes collaborations with DRAKE on his most recent album and with LORDE on her highly-anticipated release, “Melodrama.”

ANDREW WYATT, the lead vocalist and songwriter in the renowned indie pop group MIIKE SNOW, has penned tracks for such artists as CHARLIE XCX, BRUNO MARS, MARK RONSON, FLORENCE & THE MACHINE and LORDE, among others.