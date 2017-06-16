Indie-pop/electronic duo, Smoke Season has released their nostalgic summer anthem, “Good Days”.

Produced by Fabian Ordorica (Goldroom), “Good Days” puts Smoke Season’s artistic craft and skill of breaking genre barriers at the forefront. Gabrielle Wortman’s fierce vocals and Jason Rosen’s guitar work are layered with bursts of saxophone from guest instrumentalist James Ragusa. The lyrics explore self-development and the growing pains that go along with it. “‘Good Days’ is a song about nostalgia,” explains Wortman. “We wanted to capture the bittersweet feeling of remembering times that shaped you into who you are today. Those events seem to slip by as they’re happening, but their importance becomes so clear in retrospect. To us, this is the definition of soul-shaping.”

The Los Angeles based duo formed in 2013, releasing three EPs (Signals, 2013; Hot Coals Hot Souls, 2014; Ouroboros, 2016), numerous singles and a collection of cinematic music videos. Their tour schedule has featured frequent national runs and festival performances including SXSW and Sundance. Their style has captured the attention of W Magazine, Buzzfeed, Huffington Post, Clash Magazine, LA Weekly, and The New York Times, all while earning over six million streams on Spotify. The duo has used their success in music to be a voice for social change — advocating for the LGBTQ community, supporting veteran and immigration reforms, and empowering women worldwide.

This upbeat indie-pop track is the perfect addition to your summer playlist. Stream or download “Good Days” on digital music outlets worldwide now. Check out SmokeSeason.com for more information.