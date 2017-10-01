Springing forth following eight years of tours as “Narrator” with platinum selling rock band Trans Siberian Orchestra to a feature role in the life story of Gospel legend BeBe Winans, “Born For This: The Musical,” singer-songwriter Phillip Brandon is making good on the promise of his purposed and abundant gifts to share songs of love and optimism all his own via his powerful debut album, The Story Begins – a warm wraparound throwback of soul-stirring Contemporary Jazz, R&B and Pop (release date – October 20th).

The ten songs produced by prolific songwriter Preston Glass (Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Kenny G) as well as DrFord dynamically range from originals such as Phillip’s epic wedding song “The Promise” (inspired by many of his friends getting married coupled with his parents’ marriage of 37 years), the uplifting “Chocolate Child” (channeling Sammy Davis, Jr. and Gregory Porter) and the luscious piano ballad “A Funny Thing Happened (On the Way to Goodbye)” to the tender Tropicana of the Stevie Wonder-esque “Looking For You (In Somebody Else’s Eyes)” and an emotional cover of the late, great Luther Vandross’ “Wait For Love.” The album also includes the beautiful jazz piece “Stay in the Moment” that features Phillip’s mother Brenda Davis, a one-time backing singer for the immortal Ray Charles as a ‘Raelette.’

CHECK OUT PHILLIP’S NEW MUSIC VIDEO — “Come On”

http://smarturl.it/ComeOnMusicVideo

Preston praises tenor/baritone Phillip thusly: “What sets him apart from others who possess similar richness (Will Downing) is his theatrical experience which he draws from liberally in his interpretation of a lyric.”

Los Angeles native and Venice High School / Morehouse College graduate Phillip states, “I create songs from the heart and a spiritual space of hope. (Singer-Songwriter) Richard Marx once said, ‘When you’re creating, you have to be selfish to share what’s on your mind and hope it’s on the minds others’ as well.”

Reflecting that all-inclusive melting pot, Phillip will tour in support of The Story Begins with his international band of drummer Victor Á. Carracedo from Spain, guitarist Eugene Gorskiy from Ukraine, keyboardist Stan Loken from America, and bassist Carlitos Cuba from Cuba. Prepare for scintillating experiences all when you surrender to the spells of Phillip Brandon on record and in concert!

THE STORY BEGINS – AVAILABLE OCTOBER 20TH

KEEP UP WITH PHILLIP

www.phillipbrandon.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/phillipbrandon2

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/phillipbrandon2/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PhillipBrandon2

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PhillipBrandonMusic

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

J’ai St. Laurent-Smyth

Inque Public Relations

732.254.0607 / 609.228.8600

inquepr@comcast.net / inquepr@gmail.com