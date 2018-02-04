New York City-based heavy metal band SINARO has shared a streaming video for their new single “The Living Dead.” Led by Brazilian born guitarist Gus Sinaro, the band has recently been making a significant impact in the New York City metal scene. Coming off their recent successful appearance at New York City’s legendary Irving Plaza, the band has been hard at work hashing out material for a forthcoming new album. “The Living Dead” is an impressive horror themed, melodic anthem which features a guest appearance by UK shredder Andy James, who also mixed the recording. The streaming video can be viewed here:

DIRECT LINK: https://youtu.be/IWxNyGpKjxk

SINARO has shared the stage with Flotsam & Jetsam, Saving Abel, Angel Vivaldi, Revocation, Rhapsody, Primal Fear, Gus G and more. The band is currently playing select regional dates and prepping for a busy 2018 schedule. They’re proudly endorsed by ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups, Ernie Ball, Hughes & Kettner and KHDK.

For more info, head to:

www.sinaro-band.com